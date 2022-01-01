Stardust CBG is grown hydroponically indoors, and is a CBG dominant variety. It's high in the unique terpene Guaiol which promotes wellness. Stardust CBG is consistently a favorite CBG variety, It has prominent pine-like aromas, and also has rose and wood undertones.



CBG: 12.50%



Total Cannabinoids: 13.26%



Terpenes: 0.26%



CBC: 0.41%



Hybrid



Feel: Wellness, Calm, & Balance



Phenotype: Stardust CBG



Geneticist: Unknown



Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only