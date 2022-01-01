About this product
Stardust CBG is grown hydroponically indoors, and is a CBG dominant variety. It's high in the unique terpene Guaiol which promotes wellness. Stardust CBG is consistently a favorite CBG variety, It has prominent pine-like aromas, and also has rose and wood undertones.
CBG: 12.50%
Total Cannabinoids: 13.26%
Terpenes: 0.26%
CBC: 0.41%
Hybrid
Feel: Wellness, Calm, & Balance
Phenotype: Stardust CBG
Geneticist: Unknown
Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
