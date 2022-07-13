Moon rocks have landed! 2 Grams - Premium nug dripped in distillate and then gently rubbed with CBD kief.



CBD: 51.56%



Cannabinoids: 54.25%



Terpenes: 0.68%



Suggested use:



1. Break apart by hand



2. Place on top of a bowl or pipe, OR break apart finely and mix when rolling.



Packaged in a glass jar.