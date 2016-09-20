About this product
Easy to use. Just add it to some buds in a pipe or heat it up a bit and rub it on the outside of pre-rolls. Outside of smoking rosin is great for making edibles as well
Available in Multiple Strains: Grapefruit, Blueberry Muffin or Hopefully Hemp
Grapefruit
CBD: 66.71%
THCA: 3.23%
Cannabinoids: 84.11%
Blueberry Muffin
CBD: 65.71%
THCA: 2.81%
Cannabinoids: 83.32%
Hopefully Hemp
CBD: 61.15%
THCA: 2.46%
Cannabinoids: 81.84%
About this strain
Grapefruit is a potent sativa marijuana strain made through a cross of Cinderella 99. The effects of Grapefruit are energizing and produce feelings of happiness. This strain features a tropical flavor profile and citrus aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose Grapefruit to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and migraines.
About this brand
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.