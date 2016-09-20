1 gram of Dry Sift Solventless Rosin. Rosin is an extract produced using just heat and pressure.



Easy to use. Just add it to some buds in a pipe or heat it up a bit and rub it on the outside of pre-rolls. Outside of smoking rosin is great for making edibles as well



Available in Multiple Strains: Grapefruit, Blueberry Muffin or Hopefully Hemp



Grapefruit



CBD: 66.71%



THCA: 3.23%



Cannabinoids: 84.11%



Blueberry Muffin



CBD: 65.71%



THCA: 2.81%



Cannabinoids: 83.32%



Hopefully Hemp



CBD: 61.15%



THCA: 2.46%



Cannabinoids: 81.84%



