About this product
Space Glue is an indica dominant greenhouse grown strain. Space Glue is extremely sticky with frosted purple hues sporadically throughout. The terpene profile consists of a pungent sweet skunk. High in the terpene Terpinolene, a very gassy sedative terpene, while also being potent in Cannabinoids, Space Glue is great for comfort and relaxation.
CBD: 15.97%
CBC: 1.00%
Total Cannabinoids: 21.55%
Terpenes: 2.34%
Indica
Feel: Comfort, Calm, Relaxing
Genotype: Super Sour Space Candy (Sour Tsunami x GG#4)
Phenotype: Space Glue
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
