Space Glue is an indica dominant greenhouse grown strain. Space Glue is extremely sticky with frosted purple hues sporadically throughout. The terpene profile consists of a pungent sweet skunk. High in the terpene Terpinolene, a very gassy sedative terpene, while also being potent in Cannabinoids, Space Glue is great for comfort and relaxation.



CBD: 15.97%



CBC: 1.00%



Total Cannabinoids: 21.55%



Terpenes: 2.34%



Indica



Feel: Comfort, Calm, Relaxing



Genotype: Super Sour Space Candy (Sour Tsunami x GG#4)



Phenotype: Space Glue



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only