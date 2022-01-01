About this product
Introducing our Special Sauce Live Resin Vape Cartridges: based on our popular Live Resin. The Special Sauce Live Resin is formulated with THC-O to further add to the effect. A premium line of vape cartridges that contain pure live resin extract. This Vape Cartridge comes in strong, high in THCa, while also combining the uplifting effects of Delta-8 THC-O. High in overall cannabinoids at 80.21%, and rare Terpenes like the soothing Cedrol and the sedative Nerolidol! The terpene profile is inherited from the flower, with an orange citrusy taste and strong hit!
1 gram- Live Resin Vape Cartridge. Filled in an All Ceramic cartridge with no metals to create a pleasant experience from start to finish.
Contains purely Live Resin extract and THC-O. No additives.
Recommended to be used with a high quality battery such as Yocan Uni Pro. The thicker consistency requires adjustable voltage and/or preheating of the cartridge to function ideally.
Total CBD: 30.56%
Delta-8 THC-O: 42.44%
THCA: 1.49%
Total Cannabinoids: 80.21%
Total Terpenes: 4.17%
1 gram- Live Resin Vape Cartridge. Filled in an All Ceramic cartridge with no metals to create a pleasant experience from start to finish.
Contains purely Live Resin extract and THC-O. No additives.
Recommended to be used with a high quality battery such as Yocan Uni Pro. The thicker consistency requires adjustable voltage and/or preheating of the cartridge to function ideally.
Total CBD: 30.56%
Delta-8 THC-O: 42.44%
THCA: 1.49%
Total Cannabinoids: 80.21%
Total Terpenes: 4.17%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.