Introducing our Special Sauce Live Resin Vape Cartridges: based on our popular Live Resin. The Special Sauce Live Resin is formulated with THC-O to further add to the effect. A premium line of vape cartridges that contain pure live resin extract. This Vape Cartridge comes in strong, high in THCa, while also combining the uplifting effects of Delta-8 THC-O. High in overall cannabinoids at 80.21%, and rare Terpenes like the soothing Cedrol and the sedative Nerolidol! The terpene profile is inherited from the flower, with an orange citrusy taste and strong hit!



1 gram- Live Resin Vape Cartridge. Filled in an All Ceramic cartridge with no metals to create a pleasant experience from start to finish.



Contains purely Live Resin extract and THC-O. No additives.



Recommended to be used with a high quality battery such as Yocan Uni Pro. The thicker consistency requires adjustable voltage and/or preheating of the cartridge to function ideally.



Total CBD: 30.56%



Delta-8 THC-O: 42.44%



THCA: 1.49%



Total Cannabinoids: 80.21%



Total Terpenes: 4.17%