About this product
Available in multiple strains. One gram premium hemp wrap rolled in terpene specific wax and kief.
Orange Kush - 2.25% total Terpenes, 18.35% CBD, 22.89% total Cannabinoids, & 1.16% CBG
Honolulu Haze with NY Diesel Wax - 2.70% total Terpenes, 16.72% CBD, 20.03% total Cannabinoids, & 0.22% CBC
Bubba Kush with Girl Scout Cookies Wax - 2.12 total Terpenes, 15.90% CBD, 19.05 total Cannabinoids, & 0.16 CBC
Abacus Diesel with Gelato Wax - 3.60% total Terpenes, 13.10% CBD, 17.30% total Cannabinoids, & 1.80% CBG
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
