EXCLUSIVE NEW FLAVOR! This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 8 Mtn. Duu Dab Wax (900mg). Created by crossing the delicious Lemon Diesel and Lime OG strains. With this strain, the name says it all. It brings a flavor that's remarkable like sparkling citrus rushed lemon-lime soda, with hints of lime zest and lemon mixed in, too. The aroma is very sour and earthy with a slightly pungent overtone that surprisingly complements the sweet lemon-lime very well. The effect is just as addictive as the flavor, bringing, lifted and euphoric effects that are perfect for kicking back at the end of a long day. As your mind soars, your body will settle into a relaxing body high that leaves you totally at ease with the world around you.