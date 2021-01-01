About this product

One of our most inexpensive options for those looking for a place to start taking CBD, our Blue Label tincture is a straight from nature CBD supplement. A fuss-free way to add our Blue Label CBD hemp oil to your day, our Blue Label tincture takes our popular pure decarboxylated hemp oil and combines it with medium-chain triglyceride oil derived from wholesome coconut oil and sustainably sourced palm oil. Our minimally processed full-spectrum CBD hemp oil has 100 mg of CBD and is abundant in vitamins and minerals, terpenes, essential omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, chlorophyll, and other cannabinoids naturally found in hemp. Because this CBD tincture can be taken as-is or added to your favorite food or beverage, RSHO™ hemp tincture offers CBD in its most versatile form.