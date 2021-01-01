About this product

The purest way to include our CBD hemp oil in your daily routine, our Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Gold Label has the highest CBD content per serving of all our full-spectrum hemp oil products. Extracted using supercritical CO2 and Triple Lab Tested™, our hemp oil is an impeccably pure way to add CBD to your diet. Our RSHO™ is naturally abundant in vitamins, minerals, essential fatty acids, terpenes, CBD, and other trace cannabinoids. Each Gold Label tube contains 2400 mg of decarboxylated CBD and is clean filtered to remove any chlorophyll and excess plant matter for a refined taste.