+Plus CBD oil CONCENTRATE 60mg/10gm
About this product
Gold Formula Concentrate is 24%-26% CBD and less than 1% THC making it our purist CBD! Containing the highest concentration of CBD, CBC and CBG which provides a more direct approach to taking CBD without added carrier oils, sweeteners or flavors.
One of the highest concentrations available
Independently verified by 3rd party laboratories
Made using a decarboxylated and filtered CO2 extraction
Contains whole spectrum cannabinoids, fatty acids & terpenes
Natural occurring vitamins
Zesty, peppery taste
Non-GMO and gluten free
100% vegetarian
Directions: To properly consume Plus CBD oil gold Concentrates; start small (¼ of gram) and slow (every 6 hours) due to the power of this product. Use a flat toothpick or (if self-dispensing) dispense onto finger tip to place product under your tongue or on the inside of your jaw (if you can not handle the peppery taste), hold for 60 seconds, swish around then swallow. Concentrates are the best on the market. Ingest as needed only - this will cut down on cost and assist you in not becoming a habitual user.
South Asian Sativa effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Bipolar disorder
50% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Multiple sclerosis
50% of people say it helps with multiple sclerosis
PTSD
50% of people say it helps with ptsd
