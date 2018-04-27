About this product

CBD is said to have some amazing health benefits, including the ability to reduce chronic pain and relieve symptoms from severe health conditions. Plus CBD Oil is extracted from sustainably-grown, agricultural hemp free from chemicals and pesticides.



CBD seeks to help the human body achieve and maintain homeostasis. It activates the Endocannabinoid System, providing benefits to almost all of the major organ systems.

• 15 mg of hemp-derived CBD per serving

• Made using CV Sciences Gold Formula

• Extra-Virgin Olive Oil base

• 100% VegetarianDivaricatae, Rhizoma

Zimgiberis

Officianalis Recens (Ginger Root)],

Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil



Directions: Ingest as needed up to 3 times a day.