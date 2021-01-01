Loading…
Logo for the brand Hemp Monkey

Hemp Monkey

Blue Label Liquid 4oz RSHO 1000mg

About this product

Abundant in CBD, as well as vitamins, minerals, terpenes, and other trace cannabinoids, and the MCT oil, derived from wholesome organic coconut oil and sustainably sourced palm oil, is an excellent source of healthy fatty acids. Ingredients: Cannabidiol (CBD) from stalk of hemp plant, Medium Chain Triglycerides. Instructions: Measure ¾ tsp onto a spoon and take one to two times daily, holding in the mouth for 60 seconds before swallowing.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!