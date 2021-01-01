Hemp Monkey
Blue Label Liquid 4oz RSHO 1000mg
About this product
Abundant in CBD, as well as vitamins, minerals, terpenes, and other trace cannabinoids, and the MCT oil, derived from wholesome organic coconut oil and sustainably sourced palm oil, is an excellent source of healthy fatty acids. Ingredients: Cannabidiol (CBD) from stalk of hemp plant, Medium Chain Triglycerides. Instructions: Measure ¾ tsp onto a spoon and take one to two times daily, holding in the mouth for 60 seconds before swallowing.
