About this product
500mg or 1000mg total extract
Up to 375 mg or 875mg total cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBT, CBDv, and various other minor cannabinoids and isomers) depending on extract
Up to 100 mg of Delta 8 THC giving the vape a nice 4:1 Ratio blend
25 mg terpenes
clean hemp taste
no PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc
derived from hemp grown in Colorado
Product Description
Description: Battery and breath-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 500mg or 1000mg total material
Serving Size: One 6-second puff
Servings per Vape Cartridge: varies based on size of puffs and time between of puffs (lasts longest with smaller puffs and if oil is allowed to fully cool between hits)
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients: Full Spectrum CBD oil and terpene blend.
Up to 375 mg or 875mg total cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBT, CBDv, and various other minor cannabinoids and isomers) depending on extract
Up to 100 mg of Delta 8 THC giving the vape a nice 4:1 Ratio blend
25 mg terpenes
clean hemp taste
no PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc
derived from hemp grown in Colorado
Product Description
Description: Battery and breath-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 500mg or 1000mg total material
Serving Size: One 6-second puff
Servings per Vape Cartridge: varies based on size of puffs and time between of puffs (lasts longest with smaller puffs and if oil is allowed to fully cool between hits)
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients: Full Spectrum CBD oil and terpene blend.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Pantry
Our Hemp products is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our proprietary compound balms, edibles and oils that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. We process and manufacture our products. Only using USA grown Hemp.
Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that “There’s Always An Alternative!”
Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that “There’s Always An Alternative!”