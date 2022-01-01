500mg or 1000mg total extract

Up to 375 mg or 875mg total cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBT, CBDv, and various other minor cannabinoids and isomers) depending on extract

Up to 100 mg of Delta 8 THC giving the vape a nice 4:1 Ratio blend

25 mg terpenes

clean hemp taste

no PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc

derived from hemp grown in Colorado



Product Description

Description: Battery and breath-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 500mg or 1000mg total material



Serving Size: One 6-second puff

Servings per Vape Cartridge: varies based on size of puffs and time between of puffs (lasts longest with smaller puffs and if oil is allowed to fully cool between hits)

Coil: Ceramic

Tank: Glass

Ingredients: Full Spectrum CBD oil and terpene blend.