About this product
Our highly potent CBD Oil (Blood Orange Flavor) is a full spectrum CBD oil with terpenes and fatty acids from the entire natural industrial hemp plant.
Hemp extract is an oil that is derived from the stalks and seeds of the industrial hemp plant. Hemp is rich in CBD, also known as Cannabidiol.
CBD produced from industrial hemp is protected by the 2014 Farm Bill that was signed by Congress and the President of The United States and is legal for us to ship worldwide.
1 FL OZ. per bottle
Up-to 25+ servings per bottle
Use once or twice a day as needed
Non-Psychoactive
<0.3% THC
No prescription or medical card needed to buy and consume
Not recommended for women that are pregnant or nursing
Not recommended for children under 18 years old
Directions: Put 1-2 full dropper of CBD oil depending on the mg count in each bottle under your tongue once or twice a day as needed.
Hemp extract is an oil that is derived from the stalks and seeds of the industrial hemp plant. Hemp is rich in CBD, also known as Cannabidiol.
CBD produced from industrial hemp is protected by the 2014 Farm Bill that was signed by Congress and the President of The United States and is legal for us to ship worldwide.
1 FL OZ. per bottle
Up-to 25+ servings per bottle
Use once or twice a day as needed
Non-Psychoactive
<0.3% THC
No prescription or medical card needed to buy and consume
Not recommended for women that are pregnant or nursing
Not recommended for children under 18 years old
Directions: Put 1-2 full dropper of CBD oil depending on the mg count in each bottle under your tongue once or twice a day as needed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Pantry
Our Hemp products is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our proprietary compound balms, edibles and oils that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. We process and manufacture our products. Only using USA grown Hemp.
Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that “There’s Always An Alternative!”
Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that “There’s Always An Alternative!”