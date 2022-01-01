Our highly potent CBD Oil (Blood Orange Flavor) is a full spectrum CBD oil with terpenes and fatty acids from the entire natural industrial hemp plant.



Hemp extract is an oil that is derived from the stalks and seeds of the industrial hemp plant. Hemp is rich in CBD, also known as Cannabidiol.



CBD produced from industrial hemp is protected by the 2014 Farm Bill that was signed by Congress and the President of The United States and is legal for us to ship worldwide.



1 FL OZ. per bottle

Up-to 25+ servings per bottle

Use once or twice a day as needed

Non-Psychoactive

<0.3% THC



No prescription or medical card needed to buy and consume

Not recommended for women that are pregnant or nursing

Not recommended for children under 18 years old



Directions: Put 1-2 full dropper of CBD oil depending on the mg count in each bottle under your tongue once or twice a day as needed.