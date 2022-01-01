About this product
Our CBD Gummies may be the closest thing to eating your cake and having it too. A sweet & sour treat infused with full spectrum premium hemp oil. Made with Nanotechnology, Our gummies come in 4 different strengths.
10mg of CBD – equivalent to a full dropper of our regular 300mg Daytime CBD tincture.
25mg of CBD- equivalent to a full dropper of our regular 750mg Daytime CBD tincture.
20mg of Delta 8 THC- equivalent to a full dropper of our regular 600mg Delta 8 tincture.
10mg of Delta 8 THC- equivalent to a full dropper of our regular 300mg Delta 8 tincture.
CBD Gummies are perfect for those who want to get a consistent dose of CBD in their everyday routine, without having to fuss with droppers, as well as for those who want to avoid the taste of a hemp extract. Guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth as well as deliver a full dose of CBD – gummies are a delicious treat and easy to take anywhere on the go.
10mg of CBD – equivalent to a full dropper of our regular 300mg Daytime CBD tincture.
25mg of CBD- equivalent to a full dropper of our regular 750mg Daytime CBD tincture.
20mg of Delta 8 THC- equivalent to a full dropper of our regular 600mg Delta 8 tincture.
10mg of Delta 8 THC- equivalent to a full dropper of our regular 300mg Delta 8 tincture.
CBD Gummies are perfect for those who want to get a consistent dose of CBD in their everyday routine, without having to fuss with droppers, as well as for those who want to avoid the taste of a hemp extract. Guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth as well as deliver a full dose of CBD – gummies are a delicious treat and easy to take anywhere on the go.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Pantry
Our Hemp products is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our proprietary compound balms, edibles and oils that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. We process and manufacture our products. Only using USA grown Hemp.
Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that “There’s Always An Alternative!”
Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that “There’s Always An Alternative!”