Our CBD Gummies may be the closest thing to eating your cake and having it too. A sweet & sour treat infused with full spectrum premium hemp oil. Made with Nanotechnology, Our gummies come in 4 different strengths.



10mg of CBD – equivalent to a full dropper of our regular 300mg Daytime CBD tincture.



25mg of CBD- equivalent to a full dropper of our regular 750mg Daytime CBD tincture.



20mg of Delta 8 THC- equivalent to a full dropper of our regular 600mg Delta 8 tincture.



10mg of Delta 8 THC- equivalent to a full dropper of our regular 300mg Delta 8 tincture.



CBD Gummies are perfect for those who want to get a consistent dose of CBD in their everyday routine, without having to fuss with droppers, as well as for those who want to avoid the taste of a hemp extract. Guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth as well as deliver a full dose of CBD – gummies are a delicious treat and easy to take anywhere on the go.