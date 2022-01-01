Our Broad Spectrum Tincture contains CBD and in the nighttime equal parts of CBD and CBN, as well as a host of minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and other plant compounds without any THC. For those who must remain free of THC, but still want to benefit from all the other naturally occurring compounds in hemp, this is the best CBD oil with no THC available.



Tincture is meant to be taken sublingually (under the tongue), however it can also be used as a topical spot moisturizer. If you are sensitive to tastes, our tincture can be added to a cup of coffee or incorporated into your favorite recipe. The key to results when using a CBD Tincture is consistency, especially if you are just beginning your CBD journey. Be sure to take a consistent dose of tincture at a consistent time each day to increase chances of success!



Hemp Pantry's CBD Tincture does not contain any artificial color