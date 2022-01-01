About this product
THCV
Pure (Double Strength)
500mg THCV | Zero THC* | 30ml bottle
This tincture contains a uniquely high level of tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV) in certified organic MCT Coconut Oil.
THCV is known as “the sports car of cannabinoids”
Ingredients
Certified Organic MCT Coconut Oil, THCV Isolate.
About this brand
Hemp Pantry
Our Hemp products is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our proprietary compound balms, edibles and oils that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. We process and manufacture our products. Only using USA grown Hemp.
Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that “There’s Always An Alternative!”
