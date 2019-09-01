Lifter hemp strain was bred for the sole purpose of producing large, high-yielding plants, bursting with CBD.

LIFTER has a reputation for giving users with a nice gentle cerebral focus and energy, with a increasing body relaxation that removes aches and promotes a great night sleep.

NOTE: Sold and shipped within the United States only. We do not ship this product internationally.

Available in all 50 states!

100% Natural hemp CBD

Grown in Southern Oregon

ZERO pesticides

THC Under legal limit of 0.3% THC

Product Size: 4 gram

Suggested Use

Vape, smoke, extractions, and cooking

