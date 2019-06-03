About this product
The Sour Space Candy strain provides pungent notes of citrus and tropical fruits. These sticky buds are gorgeous and range from medium to large sizes with good structure. If interstellar travelers needed a sweet and sour snack to keep their head right during adventures, this would be the one and is also one of our favorite strains!
Sour Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Inflammation
22% of people say it helps with inflammation
