Full Spectrum Hemp Hand Sanitizer Spray 2oz. | Fresh Citrus | 2-Pack
About this product
This is the best-feeling, best-smelling hand sanitizer you'll ever experience. You'll love the uplifting aroma of citrus with notes of hoppy hemp - you'll never go back to using yucky industrial hand sanitizer again! Made with ultra-pure, full spectrum hemp extract blended with 60% organic ethanol* to kill 99.9% of germs for healthy hands. Enhanced with nourishing hemp essential oils and terpenes, plus moisturizing aloe to keep your hands smooth, soft, and happy.
Why add full-spectrum hemp extract to a hands-sanitizer? Well, hemp is a complex plant with over 400 chemical compounds, 60 of those cannabinoids and over 100 of them terpenes, and they provide anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, moisturizing, nourishing, calming and mood-elevating benefits, just to name a few.**
This product is:
-Non-GMO
-Cruelty-Free
-Paraben-Free
-Gluten-Free
-100% Plant-Derived Vegan
-Derived through Supercritical CO2 extraction
-Made in the USA
*Meets CDC requirements. **These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.
Ingredients: Organic Ethanol from Corn, Aloe Vera, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Organic D-Limonene, Fragrance from Citrus
About this brand
5% of online sales go to COVID-19 relief for students losing access to critical meals due to school closures.
All of our products use only full-spectrum hemp extract from non-GMO plants grown in the USA. This provides the full range of compounds found in the entire plant, not just the seeds. Our extract is derived exclusively through Supercritical CO2 extraction, a costlier process that yields the purest oils and terpenes available, without residual solvents or chemicals.
