Hemp2o uses hemp seed oil to make our organic, herbal, vitamin beverage. Although derived from the same Cannabis plant as marijuana, hemp contains no THC and produces none of the effects that one gets from using the drug. ORIGINS Hemp seed oil is a byproduct from refining the seeds of the Cannabis plant. It is one of a number of byproducts from hemp, which is the name for the entire group of Cannabis. This rapidly growing plant thrives in wet weather and is one of the earliest domesticated plants known to man. As one of the greenest plants on earth, hemp produces oxygen, requires little or no pesticides and helps control topsoil erosion. It is an excellent substitute for paper and other products made from trees, which helps eliminate costly and damaging deforestation. In fact before 1883, 90 percent of the world’s paper was made with hemp.While cultivated around the world, Canada, China and parts of Europe are the biggest suppliers of hemp. A MULTITUDE OF USES Some people call hemp the crop of the future because it’s fast growing, sustainable and can be used for so many things. The most common hemp product is as rope. Its long fibers and tensile strength make it the perfect fiber for rope, clothing, twines and coverings. The growth in demand for sustainable products has turned hemp into a viable commercial product. In addition, it can be recycled about 10 times versus just three or four for other paper products. When compared to cotton, it is three times stronger, four times more absorbent, four times more water-resistance and has yields about three times more per acre. In recent years hemp seed oil has also grown in popularity as a primary ingredient in soaps and shampoos. But its nutritional value attracted the attention of Hemp2o leading to the creation of delicious vitamin waters. HEALTH BENEFITS OF HEMP2O Because of its many health benefits, people call hemp a “superfood.” This was the primary reason Hemp2o was created. Made from hemp seed oil, Hemp2o is fortified with a number of B Vitamins, Vitamin C, Omega-3s, and other nutrients. Omega-3 is essential to the brain, impacting behavior and cognitive function. It improves mental health by helping to insulate nerve cells, and enhances bone health by positively impacting the body's calcium levels. Of course, the most recognized benefit of Omega-3 fatty acids is as a protector against heart disease and strokes by lowering cholesterol triglyceride levels. Vitamin B3 is another strong fighter against bad cholesterol. It’s also been found to improve skin health, memory and blood circulation. It also aids digestion and has been shown to reduce the effects of arthritis. Vitamin B6 is an important vitamin for cardiovascular, digestive, immune, muscular, and nervous system function. B6 is needed for proper brain function and to make the hormones serotonin and nor-epinephrine, which affect mood. It also helps the body make melatonin, which is important in helping regulate your internal clock. Vitamin B12 is the vitamin needed to convert carbohydrates into glucose in the body, thus leading to energy production. It also helps in healthy regulation of the nervous system, reducing depression, stress, and brain shrinkage. Lastly, it helps maintain a healthy digestive system and blood pressure. In addition, the use of hemp has been associated with heart health, lowered blood pressure, improved digestion, controlled weight loss, increased energy and healthy cholesterol levels. HEMP VS. MARIJUANA Many people get excited and even worried when they see the word hemp attached to a product. Don’t fret. Hemp seed and thus, Hemp2o produces none of the effects of marijuana. Say the word cannabis and one conjures up images of a burning joint or an ingestible source of getting high. Today, medicinal marijuana is becoming more ubiquitous as a form of aiding the sick. Neither of these has any relation whatsoever to products made from hemp seed. From a scientific viewpoint, there are more than 60 types of cannabis plants. The one with THC gets the most attention due to its recreational use. Marijuana produces 5 to 30 percent THC, the active ingredient that produces the drug’s stimulant. Industrial hemp, on the other hand, has less than 0.1 percent THC ... a negligible amount. Because they are produced for different uses, hemp and marijuana are grown differently. Medical and recreational-use marijuana thrives on female plant production that yields budding flowers. Hemp plants are primarily male – they are taller, have no buds, and are primarily outdoor plants. With marijuana becoming legal in a number of states – especially for medical use – the controversy and debate will become even more intense in the coming years. Hemp production and use should have no such deliberation. Its benefits far outweigh any minimal negative effects. The only real controversy is over when it should be approved for cultivation in the U.S. Because hemp cannot legally be grown in the United States, manufacturers spend more than $500 million on importing the plant each year for industrial use.