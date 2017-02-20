 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. RELEAF
RELEAF Cover Photo

RELEAF

Medicinal and adult use edibles

About RELEAF

An evolving brand of edibles , ranging from savory to sweet .With future expansions to include other medicinal and adult-use products.

Snack foods

more products

Available in

United States, California