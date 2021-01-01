About this product

We introduce to you our tough-as-nails HEMPER Puck rig! This is one of our most durable, break-resistant pieces we've ever created and it rips just a mightily!



If you've seen our Instagram, you've seen us bang this piece around– even hammer in nails, all without a scratch! But it's not just durable, it rips. Our 360 showerhead perc blasts hot smoke through the water chamber while the top of the puck deflects it back down making a super functional flavor-saver.