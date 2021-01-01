About this product

Needle Point: Ideal for concentrates with its extremely fine point to help reduce reclaim left on the dabber



Scrape Tip: Excellent for shatter and other hard concentrates



Ball Point: Works great with your Co2 oils



Scoop Tip: Released by popular demand, works great for crumble or very viscous concentrates. A must have for users who favor wax!



Hollow Point: This tip is great for all applications. It's sharp to easily pick at shatter, beveled edges to help scrape sides of containers, scooping ability to grab up crumble or c02 and has a hole drilled to allow reclaim to drain out easily