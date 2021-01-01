About this product
Spice up your glass collection with something unique and collectible! Goody Glass presents Goody Goodies, a series of food and emoji inspired glass pipes made to add some fun and color into your routine. Each pipe features the signature Goody Glass produce sticker graphic and fun colors, so grab the whole collection to complete the goodies set!
SPECS
Height: 5"
Showerhead Percolator
Cherry Bowl
Box includes:
1 X Goody Glass Novelty Pipe
1 X 10MM Cherry Bowl
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
