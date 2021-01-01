About this product
When your smoke is hot, run it through cool and purifying water for a smooth hit!
A Bubbler is essentially a glass pipe with a large air chamber for water to filter and cool down the smoke as it travels throughout the hit.
Bubblers typically have built-in bowl, while some of the larger bubbler bongs have a glass on glass joint fitting for the bowl piece. A handheld bubbler is great for those who want to eliminate the harshness of smoking from a regular glass pipe, but don't want to carry around a large water pipe.
A bubbler will feature a bowl that leads down into a small air and water chamber. They can be used with water, or without, and whether you like a solid hammer style or the classic Sherlock bubblers we have selected some of the best ones on the market.
