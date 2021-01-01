About this product
A palm-sized pipe with gorgeous, geometric lines to add style and class to any session.
The HEMPER Facet Jewel is a slim profile handpipe that feels good in your hand, fits well in your pocket or purse, and looks good on the coffee table. Pair all of the style of a modern smoking piece with the function of a classic piece and you've got a pipe you'll be proud to show off!
