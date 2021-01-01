About this product

Building off of the sturdy and reliable design of our signature puck v1, we've beefed this one up with a larger chamber and more percolating power! We've opened up the chamber for larger rips and smoothed them out with an extended in-line percolator with more diffusion slits than v1. To keep those bubble stacks down in the puck chamber where they belong, we've also included a restrictive splashguard.