Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hemper

Hemper

HEMPER INLINE PUCK BONG V2

Buy Here

About this product

Building off of the sturdy and reliable design of our signature puck v1, we've beefed this one up with a larger chamber and more percolating power! We've opened up the chamber for larger rips and smoothed them out with an extended in-line percolator with more diffusion slits than v1. To keep those bubble stacks down in the puck chamber where they belong, we've also included a restrictive splashguard.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!