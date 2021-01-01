About this product

Stop making a mess and keep your session clear of any impurities with the HEMPER It's Lit Light Green Camo Rolling Tray. Our trays are both durable and stylish, perfect for rolling up daily at home, or neatly rolling up when you're on the go! Just grab your favorite pack of rolling papers, a good blend of filler, and one of our rolling trays, and start rolling!



This tray is the "It's Lit Light Green Camo" edition, and it's sure to become an instant staple to your set up!



SPECS:



Dimensions: 5 x 7