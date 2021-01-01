About this product
A modern take on classic glass designs, we introduce to you the HEMPER Luxe Line. We completely overhauled the one hitter style – we slimmed down the neck and expanded the bowl to create a to create a striking silhouette that rips. With the large bowl and narrow stem, its air flow allows for large draws with a streamlined path of bowl-to-mouth smoke.
That's the modern look and function of the HEMPER Luxe One Hitter!
That's the modern look and function of the HEMPER Luxe One Hitter!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!