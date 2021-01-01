About this product

A modern take on classic glass designs, we introduce to you the HEMPER Luxe Line. We completely overhauled the one hitter style – we slimmed down the neck and expanded the bowl to create a to create a striking silhouette that rips. With the large bowl and narrow stem, its air flow allows for large draws with a streamlined path of bowl-to-mouth smoke.



That's the modern look and function of the HEMPER Luxe One Hitter!