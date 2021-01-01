About this product
A standard for any glass collection, this classic spoon style pipe delivers hits in style! Compact, sturdy, and an all-around classic piece, the Peanut pipe is the perfect companion on any excursion.
Each pipe is made with 100% borosilicate with assorted colors mixed in, meaning no two pieces will be the same.
