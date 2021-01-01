About this product

This UFO bong is the larger edition of our UFO Vortex rig, made larger with an extra chamber for huge flower rips! We've added our inline percolator to push smoke bubbles up into a vortex chamber that spins and cools the smoke for a smoother hit. The added venturi inlets cause smoke to spin creating a cyclone effect that you can watch!

Beam up some huge bong rips with the HEMPER Mothership UFO Bong!