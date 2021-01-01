About this product

The origins of the pineapple and its relationship to smoking is a widely debated topic, but one thing is for sure – it's a big hit. For this release, we styled out one of our most functional, compact, and flavorful rigs with a full colored pineapple splash-guard, to turn heads and turn hot smoke into smooth rips.



Catch eyes and deflect water with the functional and fashionable pineapple, strategically placed just beneath the neck to prevent any unwanted drinks. Matched perfectly with our 4 Dot Jetline perc, water will blast up and ricochet down from the pineapple, creating a water cycle ready for hot vapors or smoke alike.