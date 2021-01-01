About this product

Have you ever tried lighting up your bowls with Hempwick? The Hemplight lighter holder makes it easier than ever!

Hempwick is used as an all-natural alternative to light fine cigars, cigarettes, medicinal herbs and pipes. It doesn't alter the taste of your smoking experience and prevents the inhalation of toxic butane gas from a lighter.



Simply wind your favorite hempwick around the base, and thread it through the metal choke for infinite butane free hits!



1 Clipper Lighter Hemplight

1 Hempwick