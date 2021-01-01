Hemper
About this product
Have you ever tried lighting up your bowls with Hempwick? The Hemplight lighter holder makes it easier than ever!
Hempwick is used as an all-natural alternative to light fine cigars, cigarettes, medicinal herbs and pipes. It doesn't alter the taste of your smoking experience and prevents the inhalation of toxic butane gas from a lighter.
Simply wind your favorite hempwick around the base, and thread it through the metal choke for infinite butane free hits!
1 Clipper Lighter Hemplight
1 Hempwick
