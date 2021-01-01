About this product

The Hemper Silicone Ashtray adds a touch of modern class to your favorite smoke space. Crafted from high-grade heat-resistant silicone, it’s meant to endure hot joints and smoldering ash. This silicone design also contributes to a mixture of flexibility and ruggedness that makes it virtually unbreakable. The sides are symmetrically punctuated with 4 accommodating grooves for the convenience of you and your friends.



Take your ashtray to a state-of-the-art level with this ultra-sleek Hemper Silicone Ashtray.