About this product
Description
Paddle out with the latest addition to the HEMPER glass family, the Sea Turtle Bong!
This bubbling little buddy features a functioning sea turtle perc, a globe style chamber, and comes in a variety of colors. With it's rounded shape and straight neck mouthpiece, each pull gets a hearty wash in the water without splashback in your mouth!
Paddle out with the latest addition to the HEMPER glass family, the Sea Turtle Bong!
This bubbling little buddy features a functioning sea turtle perc, a globe style chamber, and comes in a variety of colors. With it's rounded shape and straight neck mouthpiece, each pull gets a hearty wash in the water without splashback in your mouth!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!