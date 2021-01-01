About this product

The HEMPER Sidecar rig was first featured in our May Hemper box. With a multi slit, fixed inline perc for prime filtration, this piece makes might just become your new daily driver.



Made with scientific glass, and due to its size, the HEMPER Sidecar makes for a perfect budget travel bubbler.



Combine that with a Sidecar neck design which offers BOTH aesthetic and functional qualities, and you’ve got a nearly perfect piece! Aesthetically, bent necks give a unique look to your glass piece, while functionally, bent necks move the mouthpiece further from the heat source, AND double as a splashguard, preventing any accidental water inhalation!