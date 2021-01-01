Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hemper

Hemper

Hemper UFO Vortex Bong

Buy Here

About this product

This dual-chamber rig includes both human AND hidden alien technology to cool your vapors while preserving your terpenes. In the bottom chamber, we've added the classic 6-slit inline perc for maximum diffusion, but after that it gets a little bit alien... In the upper chamber, we've included several venturi inlets to pull in and spin air into a vortex of smooth and flavorful vapor.
If you're looking to abduct some serious terps, this is the rig for you.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!