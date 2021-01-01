About this product

This dual-chamber rig includes both human AND hidden alien technology to cool your vapors while preserving your terpenes. In the bottom chamber, we've added the classic 6-slit inline perc for maximum diffusion, but after that it gets a little bit alien... In the upper chamber, we've included several venturi inlets to pull in and spin air into a vortex of smooth and flavorful vapor.

If you're looking to abduct some serious terps, this is the rig for you.