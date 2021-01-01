What is better than one or two bowls? You guessed it, three! The exclusive Triple Bowl pipe is rarely seen, but if you're lucky enough to cop one, you'll have trouble putting it down!



This fritted glass piece is the perfect pipe whether you're packing just 1 or all 3 bowls! By utilizing a classic spoon pipe design the stem gives you plenty of room between the 3rd bowl.



Crafted from high quality heat resistant glass, the triple bowl hand pipe proves that three is always better than one.



Grab one before they're gone!



SPECS:



Features 3 flower bowls on 1 pipe

Thick, durable glass

**Colors are assorted**

