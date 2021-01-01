About this product
What is better than one or two bowls? You guessed it, three! The exclusive Triple Bowl pipe is rarely seen, but if you're lucky enough to cop one, you'll have trouble putting it down!
This fritted glass piece is the perfect pipe whether you're packing just 1 or all 3 bowls! By utilizing a classic spoon pipe design the stem gives you plenty of room between the 3rd bowl.
Crafted from high quality heat resistant glass, the triple bowl hand pipe proves that three is always better than one.
Grab one before they're gone!
SPECS:
Features 3 flower bowls on 1 pipe
Thick, durable glass
**Colors are assorted**
About this brand
Hemper
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99.
We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!
