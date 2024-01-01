Hempexco CBD with CBG Oil Tincture with CBG provides a wide range of potential benefits, including:



Pain relief: CBD and CBG have both been shown to be effective in reducing pain. CBD can help to block pain signals from reaching the brain, while CBG can help to reduce inflammation and pain.

Anxiety relief: CBD and CBG can also help to reduce anxiety. CBD can help to calm the nervous system and promote relaxation, while CBG can help to improve mood and reduce stress.

Stress relief: CBD and CBG can also help to reduce stress. CBD can help to calm the body and mind, while CBG can help to improve sleep quality by regulating sleep patterns.

Improved sleep: CBD and CBG can both help to improve sleep quality. CBD can help to promote relaxation and reduce stress, while CBG can help to regulate the sleep-wake cycle.

Reduced inflammation: CBD and CBG have both been shown to reduce inflammation. All Products can help to block the production of inflammatory compounds, while CBG can help to reduce inflammation caused by a variety of conditions, including arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis.

Boosted immunity: CBD and CBG can help boost the immune system. CBD can help to increase the production of white blood cells, while CBG can help to reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage.

Suggested dosing: Start with a low dose and increase until you find your ideal dose.

How to Use Hempexco CBD with CBG oil tincture



Hempexco CBD Oil Tincture with CBG is easy to use. Simply place a few drops of the tincture under your tongue and hold for 30-60 seconds before swallowing. Read our blog about CBG here



If you take medication and would like to consult a pharmacist specializing in cannabinoids, please click here to book a free appointment

