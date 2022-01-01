A special blend of several different indica-dominant strains, award-winning Zkittles inspired our latest 420 Soap creation. Green and red with black and white drop swirls, this sweet soap is just what you need after a long day at work or play. Each bar is marked with our leaf stamp so you know you are getting the real 420 Soap brand and not a knock-off. Vegan, cruelty free and non-GMO.



Fan comments:

"Smells just like the candy!"

"I feel like I'm 10 again and eating a whole bag of those things at the movies."



Ingredients:

Saponified oils of coconut, olive, shea butter, grapeseed, castor, non-GMO canola and hemp, fragrance, soy wax, mica.