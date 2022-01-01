About this product
This luscious bath bomb is made with 20mg CBD and our proprietary PainEx blend of essential oils. Paired with a botanical post workout blend for serious relief. These bath bombs fizz even in an ice bath!
INGREDIENTS
Sodium bicarbonate, citric acid, SLSA, organic sunflower oil, broad spectrum CBD, mica, polysorbate 80 (emulsifier), yellow #5, blue #1.
