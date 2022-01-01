100% organically grown, full-spectrum CBD Oil powered by N-Osmo™ technology for daily stress and anxiety management.



N-Osmo™ is an extraction system that uses clean, ultrasonic therapy to shrink CBD oil molecules. This process allows the CBD to pass easily through the cell wall and get to work, so you feel in control – fast.



So you’ll get the fast and efficient relief you love about using a vape pen, without the vape.



When you combine our organically grown, CO2 extracted, broad spectrum cannabinoids with this rapid absorption technology,

you get a CBD Oil unlike any other.



Grown & made in the USA. Rigorously tested from extract to finished product.



Active cannabinoids per bottle: 300mg Nano full spectrum CBD ~ equivalent to up to 3000mg standard CBD oil

Serves per bottle: 30

Serving size: 1ml

Active cannabinoids per serve: 10mg / 1%