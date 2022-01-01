Dying to try the latest and greatest Delta-8 THC products? Our oral strips are truly one-of-a-kind. And with seven strips per pack, you’re set for at least a week.



Oral strips are a superior method of delivering Delta 8 THC because each strip contains an easy, pre-measured serving and dissolves quickly in the mouth. Our individually wrapped strips come in both peach and orange flavor for a quick, tasty way to enjoy Delta 8.



These fast-acting strips offer 15 milligrams of Delta 8 per strip and are easier than capsules or tinctures — all you have to do is put a strip on your tongue and wait for it to dissolve!



Warning: May Cause Drowsiness. Do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery while using this product. This product is not intended for use by anyone under 21 years of age or those who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Keep out of reach of children. Do not use this product if subjected to drug testing.



Notice: Delta 8 THC products may be illegal or restricted in your area. Check your state guidelines.