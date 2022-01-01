About this product
Dying to try the latest and greatest Delta-8 THC products? Our oral strips are truly one-of-a-kind. And with seven strips per pack, you’re set for at least a week.
Oral strips are a superior method of delivering Delta 8 THC because each strip contains an easy, pre-measured serving and dissolves quickly in the mouth. Our individually wrapped strips come in both peach and orange flavor for a quick, tasty way to enjoy Delta 8.
These fast-acting strips offer 15 milligrams of Delta 8 per strip and are easier than capsules or tinctures — all you have to do is put a strip on your tongue and wait for it to dissolve!
Warning: May Cause Drowsiness. Do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery while using this product. This product is not intended for use by anyone under 21 years of age or those who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Keep out of reach of children. Do not use this product if subjected to drug testing.
Notice: Delta 8 THC products may be illegal or restricted in your area. Check your state guidelines.
About this brand
HempLucid
HempLucid has been a leading provider of premium CBD and other natural wellness products since 2016. With hundreds of thousands of bottles sold, our reputation for pure and potent hemp-derived products is well established nationwide.
We have led the way as innovators in the exciting hemp industry. Our CBD wellness products have won national acclaim and awards, with recognition from outlets like Forbes, CBD.IO, The Wall Street Journal, and High Times magazine. Our company has been awarded Best of Utah three years in a row by Salt Lake City Weekly magazine.
Having earned USDA Organic certification, we take pride in being an influential example of compliance and quality in the hemp-derived CBD industry. We are proud to sell a wide variety of natural products nationwide. HempLucid sells CBD, Delta 8 and other secondary cannabinoids, and mushroom blend products.
HempLucid is on a mission to manufacture exceptional products, heal ourselves and help others heal, and establish a platform for building a community of “well aware” people. We believe that groups of inspired people working together can change the world, and we are an inspired group of people who want to do it. We want to see a world consciously engaged in wellness of mind, body, and spirit.
