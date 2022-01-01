Introducing an exclusive small batch release, Hemp Live Resin Vape Cartridges. We've secured some of this extract from a processor in Oregon and hope to see more if it as we progress through 2019! It is made from fresh frozen hemp flower and safely extracted with butane. The current strain used is Cherry Blossom.



More Info

Official CCELL Cartridge (Kush Supply Co) for 510 Batteries

We recommend using a Variable Wattage Battery set between 4.5-6W for the best flavor!

Current batch tested at 81% CBD-A

3rd Party Lab Test shows potency

0% d9 THC.

Ships to all 50 States