  3. Hempod
Hempod

Potent and Portable CBD Vape Pens with Delicious Flavoring

Hempod featured photo 1

About Hempod

Hempod, featured on VICE and known popularly for our CBD Vape Pods, offers a collection of premium CBD Products crafted with belief in the powerful healing benefits and relief that can be found in the Hemp Plant. Our Pens, Tincture Oils, Gummies, and other products are all made with extract sourced from Hemp in Oregon under the Industrial Hemp Pilot Program. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of our passion to provide doses of CBD in a portable, delicious, and potent form factor for customers who prefer both vaporization and oral ingestion.

Available in

United States