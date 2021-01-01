Hemptopia
Hulled Hemp Seeds 454 g bag
100% Canadian Grown and processed!
These little seeds pack an energetic & nutritious punch that can be safely added to virtually any diet. Delicious as a quick snack,sprinkle them on other foods, fruits or vegetables, use them as a garnish on a wide array of prepared foods or salads, add to sauces, dips, marinades, soups, yogurt, protein shakes & smoothies. You can even use them in baking as an ingredient in muffins, cookies & bread as you would any other edible seed.
per 30 g/3 Tbsp r.d.v = recommended daily value
180 calories, and 10g of protein
45% phosphorus r.d.v
10% niacin r.d.v.
30% thiamine r.d.v
20% vitamin B6 r.d.v.
15% folate r.d.v.
quick facts
a source of polyunsaturated fatty acids
an excellent source of phosphorus & magnesium
high in folate
free from gluten, cholesterol, nuts, sodium, and lactose
great for children & pregnant women because of it’s high natural concentration of vitamin B1 & folate!
