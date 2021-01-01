About this product

This botanically-based Nurturing Face Cream is rich in a therapeutic blend of hemp cannabinoid CBD, hemp hydrolat and organic hemp oil. It is made to provide natural relief and well-being to sensitive skin. The balanced concentrations of omega acids nurture skin and support the natural renewal process. Used regularly, Nurturing Face Cream reduces the appearance of fine lines and rebalances the natural process of oil and moisture production for a supple, fresh complexion.



These breakthrough organic extracts work in unison to replenish and revitalise mature skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and regenerate and refine the delicate skin around the eyes.



Ultra-clean formulation



The ultra-clean formula, based on organically grown oils and plant extracts, minimizes the risk of irritation. It has been specifically developed for hypersensitive or dehydrated skin that needs the purest possible ingredients. Free from artificial fragrances, alcohol, parabens, and other skin irritants.

Aromacert Certified, Vegan-Friendly, Never Tested on Animals.



Dermatologically tested: Proven to be non-irritating and suitable for atopic and sensitive skin.