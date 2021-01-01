About this product

Soothing CBD Skin Balm soothes irritated, reddened, hypersensitive skin and fortifies its natural barrier function. It alleviates the cycle of discomfort, helps to strengthen and support sensitive skin and relaxes and balances skin from within. Used as part of a daily regime to combat dry, flaky and irritated skin, this balm alleviates the cycle of discomfort and itching.



Ultra-clean formula

CBD oil is extracted using the cold-pressed method at low temperatures without solvents or alcohol.

Aromacert Certified, Vegan-Friendly, Never Tested on Animals.



Water-free formulation for the most sensitive skin types

Because we add no water, there is no need for added preservatives or alcohol. This makes the formulation well-suited for the most sensitive skin types.



Dermatologically tested: Proven to be non-irritating and suitable for atopic and sensitive skin.